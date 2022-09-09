Previous
A very special card. by happypat
Photo 3958

A very special card.

A card from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11.
We feel honoured to have received one of the last cards sent out in her Majesty’s name.
We haven’t opened it yet but shall do so this weekend.
A bitter sweet moment.
She will be a hard act to follow!
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
How wonderful and poignant ❤️❤️
September 9th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How amazing, how'd you get one?
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Wow
September 9th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@boxplayer It’s our Diamond wedding anniversary next Monday, our daughter applied a few weeks ago. You have to send a copy of your marriage certificate.
September 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
What a nice momento to have
September 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Wow, Pat, that's just wonderful. You are so lucky to have this signed by our much loved Queen Elizabeth. And what a very appropriate post for today! Looking forward to seeing the opened card and perhaps some celebrations?
September 9th, 2022  
carol white ace
Something to be treasured,a lovely memento.Fav😊
September 9th, 2022  
