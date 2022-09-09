Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3958
A very special card.
A card from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11.
We feel honoured to have received one of the last cards sent out in her Majesty’s name.
We haven’t opened it yet but shall do so this weekend.
A bitter sweet moment.
She will be a hard act to follow!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
7
3
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
4760
photos
138
followers
123
following
Casablanca
ace
How wonderful and poignant ❤️❤️
September 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
How amazing, how'd you get one?
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Wow
September 9th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@boxplayer
It’s our Diamond wedding anniversary next Monday, our daughter applied a few weeks ago. You have to send a copy of your marriage certificate.
September 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
What a nice momento to have
September 9th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Wow, Pat, that's just wonderful. You are so lucky to have this signed by our much loved Queen Elizabeth. And what a very appropriate post for today! Looking forward to seeing the opened card and perhaps some celebrations?
September 9th, 2022
carol white
ace
Something to be treasured,a lovely memento.Fav😊
September 9th, 2022
