A book to remember

I have finished this rather amazing book.

Not everyone’s cup of tea by any means but I have loved every word. Written by Professor Sue Black who is the leading forensic Anthropologist in the UK.

Her life from her childhood in Inverness through the training in Dundee & her varied career & experiences identifying bodies in Kosovo & Thailand after the tsunami.

It’s gruesome in parts & totally focused on death & dead bodies but I loved it so much I read it on kindle & then bought the paperback.

There are some hard to read bits….the human race can behave in humanely!! Hell must be full of them hopefully!



Three good things:

1. How I love a good book!

2. Lunch out.

3. The most gorgeous early winter day.