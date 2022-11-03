A book to remember

Previous
I have finished this rather amazing book.
Not everyone’s cup of tea by any means but I have loved every word. Written by Professor Sue Black who is the leading forensic Anthropologist in the UK.
Her life from her childhood in Inverness through the training in Dundee & her varied career & experiences identifying bodies in Kosovo & Thailand after the tsunami.
It’s gruesome in parts & totally focused on death & dead bodies but I loved it so much I read it on kindle & then bought the paperback.
There are some hard to read bits….the human race can behave in humanely!! Hell must be full of them hopefully!

Three good things:
1. How I love a good book!
2. Lunch out.
3. The most gorgeous early winter day.
Pat Knowles

Judith Johnson
A very good resume of the book Pat, algthough I'm not sure I'll be reading it! I've just finished Three things about Elsie' our book group choice by default from the library. They made a mistake and that's all they had! However, apart from the first third being rather depressing (about a lady with approaching dementia) it turned out to be a well written, easy to read murder mystery with an unexpected ending. Say no more!
November 3rd, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady I hate having to plough along with a book I don’t care for….life is too shirt & there are so many books out there. You’re right though sometimes it’s worth the push! Mine wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea! It even made me toy with the idea of leaving my body to research but I thought again!, 🤣🤣🤣. That book rings a bell with me though…is it about Elsie who had an invisible friend? If it is I struggled with it too but did finish it.
November 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A classy illustration for the book you just read. Sounds a good read.
November 3rd, 2022  
