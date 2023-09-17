Previous
In the shade by happypat
In the shade

These little ducks were sitting in the shade on the river Crake in Coniston. Lovely clear water & the ducks looked very happy.
The River Crake is a notable salmon river.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia
Smart ducks.. lovely clear water.. yum salmon..
September 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
A lovely calm place. I could do with putting my feet in the water! We've done so much walking!
September 16th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
@busylady Ha ha I bet you have!!
September 16th, 2023  
Lou Ann
A lovely scene, really.
September 16th, 2023  
