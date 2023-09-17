Sign up
Photo 4228
In the shade
These little ducks were sitting in the shade on the river Crake in Coniston. Lovely clear water & the ducks looked very happy.
The River Crake is a notable salmon river.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5039
photos
129
followers
117
following
1158% complete
View this month »
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th September 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
river
,
crake
,
coniston.
julia
ace
Smart ducks.. lovely clear water.. yum salmon..
September 16th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely calm place. I could do with putting my feet in the water! We've done so much walking!
September 16th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@busylady
Ha ha I bet you have!!
September 16th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely scene, really.
September 16th, 2023
