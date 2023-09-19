Previous
The old clock shop by happypat
Photo 4230

The old clock shop

You don’t often see shops as old as this these days. This family have been watch makers & indoor & outdoor clock makers for many years..
Opposite our hotel when we went to Cork recently.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
