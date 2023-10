House for sale.

I saw this dolls house for sale in one of the charity shops in Garstang.

There were two woman talking about it as I took this & one said ‘ well there’s no reserve price on it!’ She marched in to check. It’s for charity I felt like saying….some people aways still want to knock prices down.

I think it’s worth every bit of £45.



The roads are flooded round here. Twice I had to drive through quite deep water & the River Wyre is up to the bridge in St Michael’s.

We all said that river is lethal!