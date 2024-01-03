Sign up
Photo 4313
Photo 4313
Besides the Ribble.
I fancied a black & white one today!
Walking in Avenham Park on New Years Day.
I’ve been for a knee X-ray today at Fleetwood Walk in Centre.
Had to negotiate the new by-pass road system…..it was interesting as it’s not finished yet so confusing but we got there!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5128
photos
123
followers
114
following
1181% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st January 2024 11:39am
walk
,
park
,
b/w
,
preston
Dianne
Looks good in b&w too. Did you damage your knee?
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@dide
I put my feet up on the hammock seat last May when it was hot. Pulled the muscles in the back of my knee but it’s never cleared up & been bothering ever since. The doctor thinks it’s osteoarthritis & perhaps need a new knee but I don’t think I’m that bad! We shall see. At the moment I don’t know whether to rest it or use it.
January 3rd, 2024
