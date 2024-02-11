Previous
A lazy Sunday by happypat
Photo 4333

A lazy Sunday

A reading, watching rugby & eating kind of day.

In the middle of reading this interesting book I saw on the library shelf & grabbed it.
A new book the third in the series of Raynor & Moth Winns walking tracks.

I’m guessing some if you will have heard of them & how they walk to keep at bay
Moths terminal illness.

This time it’s The Cape Wrath Trail which covers are an exceptional hard slog in the NW Scotland.

The Salt Path.
The Wild Silence
Landlines.


I’m thinking @jamibann might enjoy this one.

Flowers courtesy Cathy.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1187% complete

Newbank Lass
Oohhh.... I loved the first two. Will add to my audible list
February 11th, 2024  
