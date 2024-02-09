Sign up
Photo 4332
Blocked
On my walk in the wet & cold yesterday afternoon I saw this blocked drain. So much water about just now!
I’ve been to a neighbours funeral today in the village. Lovely singing & the whole family did their bit including Pats husband in his wheelchair, very moving it was too.
A good send off!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5148
photos
121
followers
112
following
1186% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th February 2024 4:03pm
Tags
drain
,
blocked
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Is that net/mesh piece suppose to be there or is it someone's chip basket !! A wonderful shot Pat !
February 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice picture
February 9th, 2024
