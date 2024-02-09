Previous
Blocked by happypat
Photo 4332

Blocked

On my walk in the wet & cold yesterday afternoon I saw this blocked drain. So much water about just now!

I’ve been to a neighbours funeral today in the village. Lovely singing & the whole family did their bit including Pats husband in his wheelchair, very moving it was too.

A good send off!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Is that net/mesh piece suppose to be there or is it someone's chip basket !! A wonderful shot Pat !
February 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice picture
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise