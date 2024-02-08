Previous
Not allowed Connie!!! by happypat
Photo 4331

Not allowed Connie!!!

We have Connie for a couple of days. She went missing this morning & I found her lying on our bed!

Connie knows she isn’t allowed on the beds or upstairs but at our house the bedrooms are downstairs so easy to nip into.

I must say she chose the best day as it’s been so cold with sleet, rain & wind.

This morning before I picked her up I went to the travel agents & booked my flight to NZ

8th April to the 29th. Not long to go!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Oh Oh Connie, if you are going to do it don't get caught.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise