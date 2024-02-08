Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4331
Not allowed Connie!!!
We have Connie for a couple of days. She went missing this morning & I found her lying on our bed!
Connie knows she isn’t allowed on the beds or upstairs but at our house the bedrooms are downstairs so easy to nip into.
I must say she chose the best day as it’s been so cold with sleet, rain & wind.
This morning before I picked her up I went to the travel agents & booked my flight to NZ
8th April to the 29th. Not long to go!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5147
photos
121
followers
112
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
Latest from all albums
4325
814
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th February 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
dog
,
warm
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh Oh Connie, if you are going to do it don't get caught.
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close