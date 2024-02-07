Previous
Full bloom. by happypat
Photo 4330

Full bloom.

Third day & my flowers are out in full. @sarah19
They have had a change of water & their third day feed.

A quiet day. Some housework this morning & I finished my book on my kindle this afternoon.
A Bird in Winter. It was quite good but a bit of a complicated spy chase.

The library van was here yesterday so I have six books to go at.

I like a kindle as in the middle of the night I can read without putting the light on.
Library books are free though so I do a mixture of both.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely spring flowers......
February 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely flowers in the sunshine.
February 7th, 2024  
julia ace
They look lovely..
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise