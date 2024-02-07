Sign up
Photo 4330
Full bloom.
Third day & my flowers are out in full.
@sarah19
They have had a change of water & their third day feed.
A quiet day. Some housework this morning & I finished my book on my kindle this afternoon.
A Bird in Winter. It was quite good but a bit of a complicated spy chase.
The library van was here yesterday so I have six books to go at.
I like a kindle as in the middle of the night I can read without putting the light on.
Library books are free though so I do a mixture of both.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
flowers
,
gift
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely spring flowers......
February 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely flowers in the sunshine.
February 7th, 2024
julia
ace
They look lovely..
February 7th, 2024
