Previous
Photo 4334
Shrove Tuesday
Pancake Day.
I say what I always say….why don’t we have pancakes more often?
I like mine with lemon & sugar.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5150
photos
121
followers
112
following
1187% complete
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
Views
8
Comments
2
365
iPhone XS
13th February 2024 5:58pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
tuesday
,
shrove
Casablanca
ace
I agree! I made American fluffy ones this time (you whisk up the egg white to fluffy first then fold into the egg, flour, a little baking powder and milk) and had blueberries with maple syrup. Never tried that before - yum! Yours looks delicious.
February 13th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
wow your men had a real treat…..I love the sound of your recipe. I had maple syrup too but didn’t use it. Harry likes them with just sugar & I like lemon.
February 13th, 2024
