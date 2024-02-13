Previous
Shrove Tuesday by happypat
Shrove Tuesday

Pancake Day.

I say what I always say….why don’t we have pancakes more often?

I like mine with lemon & sugar.
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
I agree! I made American fluffy ones this time (you whisk up the egg white to fluffy first then fold into the egg, flour, a little baking powder and milk) and had blueberries with maple syrup. Never tried that before - yum! Yours looks delicious.
February 13th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca wow your men had a real treat…..I love the sound of your recipe. I had maple syrup too but didn’t use it. Harry likes them with just sugar & I like lemon.
February 13th, 2024  
