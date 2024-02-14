Visiting picnickers

Arthur, his grandma & great grandma called in after a hospital visit this lunchtime. They brought a picnic lunch with them.



I took this photo very quickly with my iPad so not the best of detail but I had noticed the teaspoon in the yoghurt pot had caught the light & looked like a tiny cake with one lit candle.



Doesn’t show up half as well here but still a today photo.



Happy Valentines Day to you all…..perhaps some of you received lovely cards & flowers but not here! Last year was first & last! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😘.

To be honest the price of flowers I would rather have a nice pair of jeans or similar!!