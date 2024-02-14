Previous
Visiting picnickers

Arthur, his grandma & great grandma called in after a hospital visit this lunchtime. They brought a picnic lunch with them.

I took this photo very quickly with my iPad so not the best of detail but I had noticed the teaspoon in the yoghurt pot had caught the light & looked like a tiny cake with one lit candle.

Doesn’t show up half as well here but still a today photo.

Happy Valentines Day to you all…..perhaps some of you received lovely cards & flowers but not here! Last year was first & last! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😘.
To be honest the price of flowers I would rather have a nice pair of jeans or similar!!
Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper ace
How lovely.
Happy Valentine's Day to you too Pat. A lovely card and chocolates here 😁
February 14th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely candid shot. No flowers here either Pat, we decided not to bother this year. Cards too expensive, still have chocolates left from new year etc...
February 14th, 2024  
