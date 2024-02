Camelia

We have two of these very large Camelia shrubs in our garden.

This pink one & a red one on the opposite side of the garden. Both in full bloom just now & loads of buds to come out.

I prefer this pink one.



Harry is not keen on either of them though because they drop their petals all over his lawn! 😳🤦‍♀️🤣



Seeing as the lawn is absolutely bogged down with water at the moment it doesn’t really matter!



He can’t wait for mowing time! The mower is away having its annual service!