The Veggie Shop

A village based walk for Connie today. The fields where she likes to run are so very wet.

Harry & I took her down a couple of country paths where she could run free but the rest of the walk was on lead.



We called in to the village store for some eggs & then on to the veggie shop.

Phil gave Connie a treat & she high fived him.



Poor Phil has had his heart by pass surgery cancelled four times but due in next Wednesday……. Surely they cant cancel again?