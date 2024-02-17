Previous
Snowdrops by happypat
Photo 4338

Snowdrops

Lots of these beautiful snowdrops everywhere just now.

Such a welcome sight!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture. There seem to more than usual.
February 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lots of them in your patch. Happy flowers.
February 18th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely, I'm tempted to get my spade out around here, well it's good to split them isn't it?!
February 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't it wonderful to see them growing in great patches in the wild , beautiful !
February 18th, 2024  
