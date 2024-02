Tesco flash new cafe!

Harry went for his 6month glaucoma check this morning so afterwards we detoured to the big Tesco at the end of the M55.

We only go rarely so were surprised to see the cafe makeover.

Screen ordering which went fairly well, only had to ask once!!



I must say a massive improvement since we were there last.



I posted in black & white but I prefer it in colour of course!



We had a cheese & ham toastie between us & two coffees. Couldn’t fault the food & service.