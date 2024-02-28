Neighbours……

Previous
We walk past this house every time we walk to the village.
The owners have a very large Alsatian that lies outside the front door in the summer.
I noticed a girl & a van delivering a bouquet of flowers yesterday. She had rung the bell at the gate & was waiting for somebody to let her in.

I would hate to live in a gated community….no one could pop in for a chat on the spur of the moment.

This lovely house was a former nursing home.
I’ve posted in black & white but actually that doesn’t do it justice as it’s built of a glorious red brick with stone mullions
Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper
This is a lovely house. At least you wouldn't get unwanted callers and there must be an intercom for when friends want to drop in.
February 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
@susiemc I guess so Sue but we don’t get unwanted callers really…..it would be my idea of hell. 🤣
February 28th, 2024  
Casablanca
Double edged sword. Safe and secure but surprise visits harder. Looks nice though
February 28th, 2024  
Lesley
A beautiful house, well captured
February 28th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
I like looking at various houses, but while I’d love to get in there for a visit, I prefer ones that look more welcoming.
February 28th, 2024  
