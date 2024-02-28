Neighbours……

We walk past this house every time we walk to the village.

The owners have a very large Alsatian that lies outside the front door in the summer.

I noticed a girl & a van delivering a bouquet of flowers yesterday. She had rung the bell at the gate & was waiting for somebody to let her in.



I would hate to live in a gated community….no one could pop in for a chat on the spur of the moment.



This lovely house was a former nursing home.

I’ve posted in black & white but actually that doesn’t do it justice as it’s built of a glorious red brick with stone mullions