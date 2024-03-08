Sign up
Previous
Photo 4355
Sallys House
This is the house I visited on Wednesday to see the daffodils.
As you can see it’s quite remote. The two dogs have never had it so good!
A beautiful peaceful place if you’re young & mobile in every way.
I like a bit more going on these days!
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th March 2024 12:40pm
Tags
remote
,
country
,
house
,
thatum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Idyllic to any young country loving family - so remote , but like you I need more community around me these days !
March 8th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
March 8th, 2024
