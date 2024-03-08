Previous
Sallys House by happypat
Photo 4355

Sallys House

This is the house I visited on Wednesday to see the daffodils.
As you can see it’s quite remote. The two dogs have never had it so good!
A beautiful peaceful place if you’re young & mobile in every way.

I like a bit more going on these days!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Idyllic to any young country loving family - so remote , but like you I need more community around me these days !
March 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
March 8th, 2024  
