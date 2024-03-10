Sign up
Previous
Photo 4357
Paper flower
The primary school children made these flowers for all the mums at church….well all the ladies.
Pipe cleaner stems & paper petals. I love mine.
Spoken to all three kids today & Cathy & Garth visited this afternoon.
Lovely cards….flowers & a beautiful vintage rose pink glass jug.
I am very lucky!
Happy Mothers Day to all you lovely ladies!
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
day
,
flower
,
mothers
Casablanca
ace
How sweet 🥰
March 10th, 2024
