Flamenco time by happypat
Flamenco time

Not my photo but one of the lovely photos our daughter sent me today.
They are loving Seville. The buildings & parks are so beautiful. Weather perfect, just right for sight seeing & strolling around.

I loved this photo of the lovely brightly coloured flamenco dresses.

I have recently had a rethink on Spain. I had the impression it was very dry & stony with scrubby vegetation. I think I’ve been watching too many holiday Escape to the Sun programmes.

It’s not like that at all. .

We have had our neighbour round today thanking us for collecting their wood.
Heard all about their amazing holiday in the Maldives! Sounds incredible, the best part was the snorkelling, the fish & coral reef.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
Lots of bright colours.
March 18th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
What a fabulous storytelling image. Seville. Oh my!
March 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous frilly and full of beautiful colours ! - it would be so difficult to choose !
March 18th, 2024  
