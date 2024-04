Max

We drove from Taupo to Hastings this afternoon to collect Max from his school.

Quite a drive it was too with lots of roadworks.

Max started as a weekly boarder at Lindisfarne school in February. He’s settled in well & made new friends & discovered many activities he likes.

It was good to see him & having adventures together with Finn over the half term break.

I enjoyed looking round the school & all his classrooms & he was proud to show us.