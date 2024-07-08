Previous
Time with friends by happypat
Time with friends

A small article in our paper today made me think of happy times with friends.
Taken a couple of years ago in Killarney.
We have so many good times to remember & hopefully continue to spend happy times together.

Loneliness can increase risk of a stroke by up to 56 per cent, a Harvard study suggests.
The middle aged are most at risk. I’m often struck by how much of my working day is focussed on social problems rather than strictly medical. So many of our difficulties in life come down to a struggle to find someone to connect with & the best medicine I could ever prescribe would be a friend!

Isn’t that so true? Our friends are so very important to us.

Bernie, Winifred & Carol thank you. Plus many more that we all spend fantastic times with.
Cork in August next! 😍
Pat Knowles

Lou Ann
What a fabulous image and your narrative is so true. We have to have friends!
July 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely photo & narrative. Its good to see friends to chat & most importantly laugh.
July 8th, 2024  
