Previous
Tractor pulling by happypat
Photo 4464

Tractor pulling

A busy show field & lots of people watching the tractor pulling.
It always draws a large crowd on the Sunday.

A good show but the numbers might be down a bit I think.
Wimbledon, the euro final plus the rather dreary weather didn’t help.
They were expecting 50,000 but I think less.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Looks a lot of fun… great photo
July 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise