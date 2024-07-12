Previous
Unloading by happypat
Photo 4462

Unloading

Harry & I have had a walk round the show field tonight.
We have watched tennis all afternoon so needed a leg stretch.
Lots going on tonight but it’s been the Yorkshire show so late arrivals to come.
We watched while this massive horse box disgorged eight horses one after the other….it was like Russian dolls.
The horse box had to be towed off as the ground is quite soft.
The tractor pulling track had water standing so that should be fun on Sunday!

Late tonight & out tomorrow evening so lacking with comments so no need to comment!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Hopefully the weather stays reasonably fine otherwise the tow tractors will be very busy.
July 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love this story telling shot Pat and I love the lights oh the horse box shining in the image
July 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Amazing they could get 8 horses in there!!
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Doesn’t look big enough for eight horses! Soft ground could prove interesting, especially if it continues to rain!
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise