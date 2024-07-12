Unloading

Harry & I have had a walk round the show field tonight.

We have watched tennis all afternoon so needed a leg stretch.

Lots going on tonight but it’s been the Yorkshire show so late arrivals to come.

We watched while this massive horse box disgorged eight horses one after the other….it was like Russian dolls.

The horse box had to be towed off as the ground is quite soft.

The tractor pulling track had water standing so that should be fun on Sunday!



Late tonight & out tomorrow evening so lacking with comments so no need to comment!