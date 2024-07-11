Sign up
Previous
Photo 4461
Wednesday….Market Day
A good turn out yesterday for Market Day in the village.
It does vary a bit depending on the time of the year & weather.
A really bad nights sleep last night, in fact sleep was non existent until after 5.30 am. I slept after that & then Harry brought me tea & toast in bed.
I am reading an excellent book on my kindle which did help the night along.
Go As the River by Shelley Read.
So very beautifully written too, I recommend it!
I’ve been reading John Boyle books but pretty much exhausted all of them now so it was good to find a new author who writes so beautifully.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5285
photos
119
followers
106
following
1222% complete
4454
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th July 2024 11:31am
Tags
day
,
village
,
market
,
stalls.
Beverley
ace
Lovely village scene… Sleep keeps us young
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Some interesting looking stalls..
Bad luck on the sleep front makes for a long night.. It's hard to switch off your thoughts sometimes.. Hopefully better tonight.
July 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
A nicely captured market scene
July 11th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
How lovely to have a weekly market in your village.
July 11th, 2024
