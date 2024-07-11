Wednesday….Market Day

A good turn out yesterday for Market Day in the village.

It does vary a bit depending on the time of the year & weather.



A really bad nights sleep last night, in fact sleep was non existent until after 5.30 am. I slept after that & then Harry brought me tea & toast in bed.



I am reading an excellent book on my kindle which did help the night along.



Go As the River by Shelley Read.

So very beautifully written too, I recommend it!



I’ve been reading John Boyle books but pretty much exhausted all of them now so it was good to find a new author who writes so beautifully.

