Wednesday….Market Day by happypat
Photo 4461

Wednesday….Market Day

A good turn out yesterday for Market Day in the village.
It does vary a bit depending on the time of the year & weather.

A really bad nights sleep last night, in fact sleep was non existent until after 5.30 am. I slept after that & then Harry brought me tea & toast in bed.

I am reading an excellent book on my kindle which did help the night along.

Go As the River by Shelley Read.
So very beautifully written too, I recommend it!

I’ve been reading John Boyle books but pretty much exhausted all of them now so it was good to find a new author who writes so beautifully.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley ace
Lovely village scene… Sleep keeps us young
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Some interesting looking stalls..
Bad luck on the sleep front makes for a long night.. It's hard to switch off your thoughts sometimes.. Hopefully better tonight.
July 11th, 2024  
carol white ace
A nicely captured market scene
July 11th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
How lovely to have a weekly market in your village.
July 11th, 2024  
