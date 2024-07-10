Previous
The pinfold by happypat
The pinfold

While we are on the subject of friends!!

This is where they used to hold any cattle waiting to be sold at the cattle market in the village. Any stray animals too that were wandering about.

These days the bloomers who are keeping the village pretty & ready for the judges have done a wonderful job. It’s a beautiful place to sit a while or meet a friend for a chat.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Pat Knowles

Sarah Bremner ace
What a lovely gathering place and so good to have people to care for it all.
July 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful spot to sit and chat or even just sit !!!
July 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
How lovely is that?! Wonderful use of that space!
July 10th, 2024  
