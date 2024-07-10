Sign up
Previous
Photo 4460
The pinfold
While we are on the subject of friends!!
This is where they used to hold any cattle waiting to be sold at the cattle market in the village. Any stray animals too that were wandering about.
These days the bloomers who are keeping the village pretty & ready for the judges have done a wonderful job. It’s a beautiful place to sit a while or meet a friend for a chat.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5284
photos
119
followers
106
following
1221% complete
View this month »
4453
4454
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th July 2024 11:46am
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a lovely gathering place and so good to have people to care for it all.
July 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful spot to sit and chat or even just sit !!!
July 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
How lovely is that?! Wonderful use of that space!
July 10th, 2024
