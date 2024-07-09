Coffee stop

Every two weeks in the church hall at Inglewhite they have coffee, teacake & a chance to chat & catch up with friends.

I don’t got that often but did this morning.

It’s a good way of keeping in touch with our old neighbours where we lived for 32 years.

This is very much Cathy & Garths area now as they live in a radius of around three miles from where they have both lived & gone to school all their lives.

The lady I with the orange scarf with white hair at the back of the table on the right is 99 years of age & still driving! She looked amazing.



I left here & called at the cafe in Great Eccleston where Harry & his bowling friends meet up for lunch every Tuesday. I had another coffee & a bowl of chips!

I need to cut down on all this eating! 🤣🤣

Came home a sat & watched tennis all afternoon!