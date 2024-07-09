Previous
Coffee stop by happypat
Coffee stop

Every two weeks in the church hall at Inglewhite they have coffee, teacake & a chance to chat & catch up with friends.
I don’t got that often but did this morning.
It’s a good way of keeping in touch with our old neighbours where we lived for 32 years.
This is very much Cathy & Garths area now as they live in a radius of around three miles from where they have both lived & gone to school all their lives.
The lady I with the orange scarf with white hair at the back of the table on the right is 99 years of age & still driving! She looked amazing.

I left here & called at the cafe in Great Eccleston where Harry & his bowling friends meet up for lunch every Tuesday. I had another coffee & a bowl of chips!
I need to cut down on all this eating! 🤣🤣
Came home a sat & watched tennis all afternoon!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
