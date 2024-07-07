Previous
Open all hours by happypat
Photo 4457

Open all hours

Seeing as this scarecrow display is belonging to the undertakers I guess that’s true!

We’ve been watching tennis & well done New Zealand you have a player through to the quarter finals.
Lulu Sans beat our girl Emma Radacuna playing amazing tennis considering she was just a qualifier,
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
I thought of Ronnie Barker and Open All Hours with the name Arkwright!
July 7th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic display, and yes I just watched Lulu win. She was so emotional after winning.
July 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Like @casablanca my immediate thoughts were of Ronnie Barker and the prog. Open all hours !!
July 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady I was torn between the two but in the end was rooting for Lulu. I was a little disappointed with Emma for letting Andy down but it was a pity she said yes to him. Anyone other than someone playing under the NZ flag it would have been Emma all the way.
July 7th, 2024  
julia ace
Yes they would be open all hours.
Pretty excited about a kiwi doing so well at Wimbledon even though we had never heard of her before.. she has lived in Switzerland since she was 5.. but hey we will take it..
July 7th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely title to your photo pat
July 7th, 2024  
