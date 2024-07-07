Sign up
Photo 4457
Open all hours
Seeing as this scarecrow display is belonging to the undertakers I guess that’s true!
We’ve been watching tennis & well done New Zealand you have a player through to the quarter finals.
Lulu Sans beat our girl Emma Radacuna playing amazing tennis considering she was just a qualifier,
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
6
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
5281
photos
119
followers
106
following
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
4456
4457
Casablanca
ace
I thought of Ronnie Barker and Open All Hours with the name Arkwright!
July 7th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic display, and yes I just watched Lulu win. She was so emotional after winning.
July 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@casablanca
my immediate thoughts were of Ronnie Barker and the prog. Open all hours !!
July 7th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@busylady
I was torn between the two but in the end was rooting for Lulu. I was a little disappointed with Emma for letting Andy down but it was a pity she said yes to him. Anyone other than someone playing under the NZ flag it would have been Emma all the way.
July 7th, 2024
julia
ace
Yes they would be open all hours.
Pretty excited about a kiwi doing so well at Wimbledon even though we had never heard of her before.. she has lived in Switzerland since she was 5.. but hey we will take it..
July 7th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely title to your photo pat
July 7th, 2024
Pretty excited about a kiwi doing so well at Wimbledon even though we had never heard of her before.. she has lived in Switzerland since she was 5.. but hey we will take it..