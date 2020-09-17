Previous
Two Little ‘ Love Birds’ Sitting On The Fence ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2452

Two Little ‘ Love Birds’ Sitting On The Fence ~

Outside my back door.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so sweet!
September 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous, fabulous shot Valerie.
September 16th, 2020  
