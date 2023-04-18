Previous
Seagull Hovering ~ by happysnaps
Seagull Hovering ~


This seagull hovered for the longest time while the other gull just ignored him.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Almost as if he’s saying “ hey, look at me”!
April 17th, 2023  
