Photo 1574
Playing with light
Timothy and the sunset
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1837
photos
248
followers
218
following
431% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2021 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
grass
,
dof
Dianne
This is pretty cool.
August 15th, 2021
Peter H
ace
A beautiful shot, nice technique.
August 15th, 2021
