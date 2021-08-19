Sign up
Photo 1579
A bud, a flower and ...
Lycium barbarum
It is interesting how three stages of flower development occur simultaneously.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
shrub
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet little bloom!
August 19th, 2021
