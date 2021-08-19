Previous
A bud, a flower and ... by haskar
Photo 1579

A bud, a flower and ...

Lycium barbarum
It is interesting how three stages of flower development occur simultaneously.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

haskar

haskar



Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sweet little bloom!
August 19th, 2021  
