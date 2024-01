the sun dog

It was the only cloud in the sky, but in the right place. I was on the train to see my mother when I noticed this cloud. Of course I got off the train. It was worth it.

I'm sorry that I only post pictures and not comment. Yesterday I received an e-mail from the nature photography club reminding me that I should send 20 of my best photos by the end of January. I completely forgot. So I'm sitting in front of the computer and editing.