A red line by haskar
Photo 2442

A red line

This is a shot for yesterday. Two days of work on the computer, but I managed to send the photos.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is beautiful
February 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing ! fav
February 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Terrific
February 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat abstract
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
