orange - 4 by haskar
135 / 365

orange - 4

31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Taffy ace
I like the strong geometric feel to this -- the combination of color tones and lines is really effective.
March 31st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool architectural shot, I like that colour
March 31st, 2020  
Jean ace
Great with the blue. Nice lines and even a bird
March 31st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ditto to all the above!! and a fav.
March 31st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love the lines in this great composition
March 31st, 2020  
*lynn ace
creative shot and nice composition
March 31st, 2020  
