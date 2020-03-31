Sign up
Previous
Next
135 / 365
orange - 4
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
6
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1247
photos
198
followers
167
following
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1
Taken
31st March 2020 1:52pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
Taffy
ace
I like the strong geometric feel to this -- the combination of color tones and lines is really effective.
March 31st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very cool architectural shot, I like that colour
March 31st, 2020
Jean
ace
Great with the blue. Nice lines and even a bird
March 31st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ditto to all the above!! and a fav.
March 31st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Love the lines in this great composition
March 31st, 2020
*lynn
ace
creative shot and nice composition
March 31st, 2020
