Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
136 / 365
Day 1
My item is moka pot. I would like to focus on various techniques using the equipment I have.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1250
photos
198
followers
167
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Latest from all albums
132
133
1100
134
1101
135
136
1102
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st April 2020 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
low-key
,
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close