Previous
Next
Day-10 by haskar
144 / 365

Day-10

Moka pot - zooming, low key, filter ND,
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Clare Gadsby ace
you are being so inventive with this challenge :)
April 10th, 2020  
Jean ace
wow, you are amazing with composing and executing these shots!
April 10th, 2020  
Tom ace
It creates the feeling of being in a subway or tram tunnel..fav
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise