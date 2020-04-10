Sign up
Previous
Next
144 / 365
Day-10
Moka pot - zooming, low key, filter ND,
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1261
photos
203
followers
170
following
39% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th April 2020 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
you are being so inventive with this challenge :)
April 10th, 2020
Jean
ace
wow, you are amazing with composing and executing these shots!
April 10th, 2020
Tom
ace
It creates the feeling of being in a subway or tram tunnel..fav
April 10th, 2020
365 Project
close