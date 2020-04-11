Sign up
145 / 365
Day -11
play with shadow on a white canvas
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1263
photos
203
followers
170
following
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
1104
141
142
143
1105
144
1106
145
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th April 2020 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
shadows
,
30-shots2020
KV
ace
Almost looks like a teapot... what is making the shadow?
April 11th, 2020
FBailey
ace
I would have fallen on Day 3 with your project!
April 11th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well done your calendar is shaping up so nicely
April 11th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
That's fantasic!
April 11th, 2020
