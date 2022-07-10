Previous
10: Food by haskar
10: Food

This was our dinner. Baked cauliflower and stuffed cabbage. It is a time-consuming dish, but my son likes it very much and when he visits me, I often serve it. It is minced meat with rice and onion wrapped in cabbage leaves.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

haskar

Ulrika ace
this looks AMAZING! all my favourites. I might have to make this myself :)
July 11th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks tasty, is tht tumeric or cheese on the cauliflower??
July 11th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Could they be the Greek LAHANODOLMADES: ? Or may its vine leaves. Well done for this delicious effort!
July 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks tasty
July 11th, 2022  
