269 / 365
10: Food
This was our dinner. Baked cauliflower and stuffed cabbage. It is a time-consuming dish, but my son likes it very much and when he visits me, I often serve it. It is minced meat with rice and onion wrapped in cabbage leaves.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th July 2022 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make-30-2022
Ulrika
ace
this looks AMAZING! all my favourites. I might have to make this myself :)
July 11th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks tasty, is tht tumeric or cheese on the cauliflower??
July 11th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Could they be the Greek LAHANODOLMADES: ? Or may its vine leaves. Well done for this delicious effort!
July 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks tasty
July 11th, 2022
