Previous
Next
scissors 9 by haskar
358 / 365

scissors 9

9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ooooh this is fab
April 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful bokeh!
April 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great abstract - I know your scissors are there somewhere
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise