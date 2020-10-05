Previous
Little Ladies by helenw2
Little Ladies

spotted these two confident little ladies outside my workplace as I was coming back from lunch
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
