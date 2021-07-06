Sign up
187 / 365
The swans (again :-)
They came swimming out from under the bridge so I had to take a photo (or 10 ;-)
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
Diana
So glad you did, beautiful shot of this lovely little family.
July 6th, 2021
