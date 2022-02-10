Previous
50mm - Day 3 by helstor365
Photo 415

50mm - Day 3

OK, I don't like the 50mm but I don't hate it it :-)
10th February 2022

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
This looks amazing, fabulous shot and reflections.
February 10th, 2022  
