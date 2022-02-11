Previous
Next
50mm - Day 4 by helstor365
Photo 416

50mm - Day 4

It has been snowing so I went for a walk in our local woodland. All three images taken with the 50mm lens but I couldn't decide which one to post so I made a triptych :-)
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I like the composition of the collage. Very nice. And the individual images themselves as well.
February 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise