Photo 416
50mm - Day 4
It has been snowing so I went for a walk in our local woodland. All three images taken with the 50mm lens but I couldn't decide which one to post so I made a triptych :-)
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
445
photos
49
followers
27
following
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
trees
,
triptych
moni kozi
ace
I like the composition of the collage. Very nice. And the individual images themselves as well.
February 11th, 2022
