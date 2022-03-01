Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 434
These boots were made for walking...
First day out again without a specific prime lens to shoot. I feel lost :-) What camera should I take? What lens should I use? What should I take a photo of.... ? Luckily I found a pair of boots in a puddle :-)
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
468
photos
48
followers
29
following
118% complete
View this month »
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Latest from all albums
428
429
430
431
432
34
433
434
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
1st March 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Did the pair of boots answer all those questions? 😆
March 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
It is a strange shot. Very artistic and dramatic.
March 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close