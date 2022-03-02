Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 435
Grocery store by night
A nice evening walk with my camera :-)
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
469
photos
48
followers
29
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Latest from all albums
429
430
431
432
34
433
434
435
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd March 2022 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That looks like an amazing store, fabulous shot.
March 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful piece of architecture. Nicely illuminated. Excellent shot against that dark threatening sky
March 2nd, 2022
