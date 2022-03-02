Previous
Grocery store by night by helstor365
Grocery store by night

A nice evening walk with my camera :-)
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

That looks like an amazing store, fabulous shot.
March 2nd, 2022  
Wonderful piece of architecture. Nicely illuminated. Excellent shot against that dark threatening sky
March 2nd, 2022  
