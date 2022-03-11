Sign up
Photo 444
Signs of Spring
Every spring, students at the Bergen School of Economics have something called "The Week". It is a week of partying, concerts, performances etc... I think it is something like a rag week.
Anyway, this green Routemaster placed in the middle of town is their ticket office and a sure sign that spring is approaching.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
479
photos
50
followers
30
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
moni kozi
ace
That's an interesting bus and story. Nice shot
March 11th, 2022
