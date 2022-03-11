Previous
Signs of Spring by helstor365
Photo 444

Signs of Spring

Every spring, students at the Bergen School of Economics have something called "The Week". It is a week of partying, concerts, performances etc... I think it is something like a rag week.

Anyway, this green Routemaster placed in the middle of town is their ticket office and a sure sign that spring is approaching.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
moni kozi ace
That's an interesting bus and story. Nice shot
March 11th, 2022  
