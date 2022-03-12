Previous
Bench by helstor365
Photo 445

Bench

A bit of minimalism today :-)
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Helge E. Storheim
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture with wonderful minimalism and symmetry.
March 12th, 2022  
