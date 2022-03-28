Previous
Coffeetime! by helstor365
Photo 461

Coffeetime!

Unfortunately this chain of coffee shops use automatic machines to make coffee.... and they didn't buy the machines that make good coffee :-(
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Life is too short to drink bad coffee
March 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Maybe it's the beans? Anyway such a pity as it looks like a great backstube and a lovely shot of it.
March 28th, 2022  
