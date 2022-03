Bergen

Quite a cold day. There was snow on the ground when we woke up this morning.



I had to go to town to see my dentist today. I pulled a large part of a tooth off when I was flossing last week. My dentist managed to fix it but I could have bought myself a nice, new camera for what it cost :-)



Anyway, this shot is taken with another, 12 year old compact camera with a CCD sensor: a Panasonic LX5.